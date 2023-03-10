BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA announced Thursday that all Red, Orange, Green, and Blue line trains are restricted to a speed limit of 10-25 miles per hour, effective immediately.

The restrictions come in response to findings of a site visit by the Department of Public Utilities on Monday to check on track maintenance conditions on the Red Line between Ashmont and Savin Hill stations, according to the MBTA.

The next day, the DPU sent the MBTA letters laying out a list of areas where immediate action needs to be taken. Some of the problem areas include track conditions, third rail insulators, headlight use within tunnels, and PPE compliance.

The DPU is also asking the T to investigate two incidents of operators overshooting the station entirely.

The MBTA’s Chief Safety Officer Ronald Ester says that some of these problems needed to be addressed within 24 hours, and they have already provided those reports to the DPU. For other issues, the DPU needs a response from the T by the end of the business day Friday.

The MBTA said the speed restrictions will lead to longer travel times.

“The MBTA apologizes in advance for these inconveniences and remains committed to operating the transit system in the safest manner possible,” the MBTA said in a statement.

New speed restrictions follow shortly after the T announced a new slow zone report last month detailing existing restrictions.

Back when the T was first up and running in 1912, the speed was about 45 mph on the Red Line, meaning the speeds are now slower than when the system opened over a hundred years ago.

The MBTA has not provided further information on the findings that prompted its new speed restrictions, but a press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)