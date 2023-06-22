BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA says for a 12-day stretch of July, rail service for the Green Line’s B branch will be replaced by shuttle buses as crews replace over 2,000 feet of track and make other improvements.

“To accelerate critical track upgrades, the Green Line B Branch will be bused July 17-28,” the transportation authority said on Twitter. “During the 12-day full-access diversion, we aim to replace 2,000+ ft of track, update conduits, & repaint crossings to improve service & safety.”

During the closure, shuttles will replace trains between the Kenmore and Boston College stations.

The announcement came just over a week after a B branch trolley derailed by Packard’s Corner on Monday, June 12, causing extensive delays.

During their response at the time, MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng said the area where the trolley derailed was impacted by a speed restriction, which he said likely prevented a worse outcome.

Eng said an issue with the rails themselves was likely to blame for the derailment and said the T had a contract in place to “rehabilitate” the Packard’s Corner area this summer.

More information, as well as details on an Open House meeting being hosted by the MBTA to discuss the closure, can be found here.

