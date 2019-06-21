MBTA announces ‘accelerated repair schedule’ for Red Line signal system

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA has announced an accelerated repair schedule for the Red Line’s signal system after a train derailment near JFK/UMass Station earlier this month left the track and power systems damaged.

In the wake of the June 11 derailment, the agency says initial recovery efforts were focused on repairs to track and power systems in the area of JFK/UMass Station

Although trains were only allowed to run at a rate of one train every 10 minutes during peak travel times, recent repairs have increased the frequency to one train every six minutes during rush hour.

In order to safely operate trains at six-minute intervals, while also allowing crews to continue signal-system repairs, Red Line trains are passing through the JFK/UMass area under a carefully controlled manual operation involving more than 50 people.

“While we recognize anything but full service falls short of our customers’ expectations, our current recovery schedule reflects the MBTA’s urgent approach to the massive task of returning the Red Line to full service,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in a statement. “As recovery efforts continue, I want to thank the MBTA workforce for their urgency and professionalism, and I want our customers to know that we deeply appreciate their patience.”

Red Line recovery work is expected to continue through the summer to gradually restore impacted portions of the Red Line to full service.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)