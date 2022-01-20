BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority on Thursday presented an array of fare change proposals that could go into effect later this year.

The proposals aim to improve equity by closing gaps in existing fare structures for reduced fare riders, minimize pandemic-related revenue implications and budget uncertainties while increasing ridership where possible, and simplify fare tariff rules, the MBTA said in a news release.

If approved by the full MBTA Board in March, the following changes would take effect on July 1:

Permanent 5-day FlexPass on mTicket for commuter rail

Reduced price of the 1-day LinkPass

Expanded second transfers on buses, express bus routes, and/or subway

MBTA staff have also proposed the introduction of a 7-day LinkPass for reduced fare riders, which is not currently available. The pass is proposed to be available for $10, which breaks even after nine subway rides.

“This product is designed to meet the needs of individuals who might not have enough cash on-hand to afford a monthly pass, but who qualify for reduced fare programs,” transit officials said.

The MBTA is also looking to roll out new monthly passes for reduced fare riders on the commuter rail, ferry, and express bus. The passes would be available at 50 percent of the full fare pass prices.

If approved, the changes could go into effect sooner than July 1, the MBTA noted.

The public is invited to comment on these proposed changes at virtual public meetings on Feb. 10 and Feb. 17. Comments can also be submitted online or by email.

