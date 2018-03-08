MBTA announces commuter rail train cancellations following storm damage

(WHDH) — The MBTA and Keolis have announced a number of schedule changes on the commuter rail lines due to damage resulting from Wednesday’s storm.

According to transit officials, service has been impacted on the Lowell and Haverhill lines because of downed trees and debris that has impacted power and affected service to the region.

The power issues impact signal systems and crossing equipment.

The MBTA says the following trains have been canceled:

293/294 (4:48 North Station to Reading & 5:38 Reading to North Station)

295/296 (6:05 North Station to Reading & 6:55 Reading to North Station)

297/298 (7:20 North Station to Reading & 8:07 Reading to North Station)

327/334 (4:15 North Station to Lowell & 5:17 Lowell to North Station)

333 (5:35 North Station to Lowell)

The MBTA says it is also working on backup generators that can power the lines through evening commute hours, and that these cancellations have been made in an attempt to prevent other delays.

For more information, riders should visit MBTA.com for the latest information.

