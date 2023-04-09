The MBTA released transit restrictions for the Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, including closures, detours and discounted passes.

The MBTA is offering a $15 Marathon Pass valid for all-day unlimited travel on all Commuter Rail lines. It’s available to purchase starting April 10 until the marathon.

Downtown, the Copley Station station will be completely closed, but the nearby Hynes Convention Center, Back Bay and Arlington Stations will be open. Also affecting the Green Line, the South Street stop on the B branch as well as Kent Street and St. Mary’s Street on the C branch will be closed 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Red, Orange, Blue and Silver lives will all run on a regular weekday schedule. The buses lines and the commuter rail will also be on a regular schedule on Monday. The MBTA recommends anticipating delays and bus detours around the marathon.

