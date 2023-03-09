BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA announced new speed restrictions Thursday on its Red, Orange, Blue and Green Line systems effective immediately.

The restrictions will cap train speeds between 10 and 25 miles per hour after the T said a recent site visit by the Department of Public Utilities on the Red Line between Ashmont and Savin Hill stations.

The MBTA has warned riders the speed restrictions will lead to longer travel times.

“The MBTA apologizes in advance for these inconveniences and remains committed to operating the transit system in the safest manner possible,” the T said in a statement.

New speed restrictions follow shortly after the T announced a new slow zone report detailing existing restrictions.

The MBTA did not provide further information on the findings that prompted its new speed restrictions on Thursday night.

Officials are planning to hold a press conference at 10 a.m. on Friday.

