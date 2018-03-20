MBTA announces plans for Wednesday ahead of fourth March storm

BOSTON (WHDH) - With more snow and high winds set to impact many areas starting Wednesday, the MBTA says it is taking proactive measures and anticipates operating regularly scheduled service on all modes, except the Mattapan Trolley Line.

Effective Wednesday at 10 a.m., the Mattapan Trolley Line will be replaced with dedicated shuttle bus service in an effort to protect the trolley cars from weather-related damage, according to the MBTA.

The MBTA says it will operate regular weekday service on the Commuter Rail and on the Red, Orange, Blue, and Green Lines on Wednesday and Thursday. Ferry service will also operate regular weekday schedules.

The Wollaston Station bus shuttle that operates all day to and from North Quincy, Wollaston, and Quincy Center due to Wollaston’s closure will continue to operate, though it may operate on a modified snow route if necessary. If conditions warrant, some buses may operate on their designated snow routes as well.

The MBTA says it will operate non-passenger trains overnight to facilitate clearing snow and ice from tracks, and to preemptively identify potential limbs, trees, or other debris that could pose a potential hazard to rail service.

MBTA customers can stay connected with the T by checking T-Alerts, the MBTA website, and @MBTA on Twitter for the most current service information.

