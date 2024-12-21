BOSTON (WHDH) - It’s been decades in the making — but tonight, with the reopening of the Green Line, the entire MBTA rail system is running the way it was intended to run.

After 22 years, the MBTA is slow zone free.

One rider said, “I think people are viewing it in a better and better light as the city continues to work on it.”

It’s a culmination of a year of work to repair safety issues throughout the system.

The MBTA reports that since the project began, more than 225 slow zones have been lifted.

Nearly 250,000 feet of rail has been replaced and more than 37,000 railroad ties have been replaced.

And while riders may still run into delays, its a major improvement.

“The particular train I was on kept starting and stopping, so the conduct was dealing with that but it wasn’t terrible, an extra 10 minutes,” one rider said.

T officials say the worst of the travel woes on the Green Line are done.

“People get frustrated with the T, definitely. I live out in Somerville, so there’s been a lot of construction on the Green Line going out to Somerville. That’s been frustrating but overall it’s better to have it — but you want it to work well.”

The agency says its shifting its focus on signal work and getting the Red Line up to full speed.

