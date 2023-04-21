Shuttle buses will replace train service on the entire Blue Line on several nights beginning next week, the MBTA announced on Friday.

The diversion will be in place beginning at 8 p.m. between April 24 and April 27. The diversion will run again beginning at 8 p.m. between May 1 and 4.

The T said the work aims to make way for track work in spots along the Blue Line as it works to lift slow zones across its lines.

The Blue Line currently has speed restrictions in place across 44% of its tracks.

Shuttle buses will run during upcoming diversions between Government Center and Wonderland stations, with no shuttle service to Bowdoin station.

The T said it is prioritizing this upcoming work to help boost the Blue Line’s ability to carry riders during a planned two-month closure of the Sumner Tunnel this summer.

Officials previously discussed starting work during upcoming diversions at 7 p.m. In their announcement on Friday, the T said it opted to push the start time to 8 p.m. after it said it heard feedback from stakeholders.

“The MBTA apologizes for the inconvenience of the amended start time of these scheduled service changes, and appreciates the understanding and patience of riders as this critical and necessary work to maintain, upgrade, and modernize the system takes place,” the T said.

