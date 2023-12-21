BOSTON (WHDH) - Green Line riders can expect a new series of service changes heading into the new year following an announcement from the MBTA.

The T previously outlined some of the upcoming changes. With its announcement on Thursday, though, the agency adjusted some of its timeline for work.

The biggest impact will be felt on the C and D branches between North Station and Kenmore station, where service will be suspended for 23 days in January beginning on Jan 3.

The stretch will reopen for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend before closing again from Jan. 26 through Jan. 28.

The T has been overhauling its system, completing maintenance across each of its lines.

The agency has apologized to riders for various shutdowns. At the same time, officials have described work as being critical to modernize the system.

The T has said its goal is to eliminate all current speed restrictions for trains by the end of 2024.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)