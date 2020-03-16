MBTA announces service reductions to help slow spread of coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA announced Monday that they will be reducing service until further notice to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

The service chances are based on guidance from public health professionals and have been developed according to several criteria that seek to protect the health and safety of MBTA employees and customers, as well as recent reductions in ridership, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in a news release.

“The MBTA plays an important role in slowing the spread of the coronavirus while continuing to provide critical services to medical professionals and other employees in key industries that rely on public transit,” Poftak said. “While some of these changes are inconvenient, they maintain a responsible balance between protecting the health and safety of the MBTA workforce and our customers, and our goal of continuing to run safe and reliable service without major disruptions.”

The changes to service levels take effect on Tuesday, March 17.

The changes are as follows:

Rapid Transit:

On the Blue Line, trains can be expected to arrive approximately every nine to thirteen minutes. On the Orange Line, trains can be expected approximately every nine to eleven minutes.

On the Red Line between Alewife and JFK/UMass Stations, trains can be expected to arrive approximately every seven minutes. Red Line trains on the Ashmont and Braintree branches will run approximately every fourteen minutes.

Green Line trolleys will run every seven to thirteen minutes on the branches, with more frequent service on the trunk.

Bus:

MBTA buses will operate on a Saturday schedule with a number of exceptions. Select express bus routes 325, 326, 351, 352, 354, and 501 will operate according to regular weekday schedules.

Ferry:

Ferry service will be cancelled until further notice. Ferry customers who board at the Hingham and Hull terminals are encouraged to use West Hingham or Nantasket Junction Stations on the Greenbush Commuter Rail Line as an alternative.

Commuter Rail:

All Commuter Rail lines will operate on reduced schedules, which can be found at mbta.com. On all lines, Commuter Rail schedules are being modified to support targeted periods of peak travel while providing options for off-peak travel throughout the day.

Mattapan Line:

The Mattapan Line will run trolley service approximately every twelve to twenty-six minutes.

The RIDE:

The MBTA will continue to operate full service on the RIDE. The MBTA encourages RIDE customers to plan their trips accordingly and follow the guidance of public health officials while in close contact with older adults or people with underlying health issues.

A comprehensive list of schedule changes can be found here.

