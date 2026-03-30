BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Maura Healey announced new changes coming to the MBTA commuter rail this summer.

“For June, July and August, all Fridays are going to be free on the commuter rail, no charge on the commuter rail the entire system across all lines are free on Friday,” Healey said.

The MBTA is preparing for a major increase in ridership with the FIFA World Cup coming to Gillette.

Transportation officials said the summer savings announcement aims to support regular commuters and encourage more people to choose public transportation as a very busy season kicks off.

“There are a lot of exciting events taking place across the Commonwealth this summer, and we want riders across all the MBTA areas, furthest connected such as Worcester, south coast region, Lowell, Rockport, to be able to get to where they want to this summer, knowing there’s so much to see and do.”

The T also announced three additional promotions, including the cost of a monthly commuter rail pass being cut by 50% in June, July, and August, weekend travel being expanded for monthly pass holders, and a summer companion fair, which allows monthly pass holders to bring an extra person for only a dollar on weekends.

Healey said the goal is to help commuters and visitors get around, reduce congestion, and ensure that public transportation is more convenient choice for everyday travel.

“These are things we’re really happy to do during the summer to make your commute easier, to make it more affordable and to also help people better enjoy all the

great things that are going to be going on across Massachusetts all summer long,” Healey said. “We want to give people a break from high costs especially this time when gas prices are high.”

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