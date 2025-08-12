BOSTON (WHDH) - There’s good news for people who work late and socialize late on the weekends. Beginning on August 24, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA/T) will extend service on Friday and Saturday nights until 2 a.m.

“I think it’s a great idea,” Peter Bergmann said, a Cambridge MBTA customer. “I think oftentimes, when people are downtown, they need a safe way to get home when they don’t want to Uber.”

“I mean with Uber prices the surcharge can be crazy and they’re not always reliable, so having service available and the resource is great,” said Whitney Torgerson.

Instead of having the trains stop at 1 a.m., they will take riders where they need to go for an extra hour.

“Starting Friday, September 5, Friday and Saturday, for five weekends, we will be making the MBTA, across every mode, free from 9 p.m. until the end of service,” said MBTA General Manager Phil Eng.

Governor Maura Healey says an extra investment in the system is paying off.

“We’re making the T more available, at longer hours, later at night,” said Healey.

Late night T subways will run every 15 minutes on the orange and blue lines, and on the red line between JFK UMass and Alewife.

They will run every 30 minutes on the green line and on the Braintree and Ashmont branches of the red line.

There will be more MBTA busses in service on Friday and Saturday nights as well. Riders are happy, but they also want to be safe.

