BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA announced it will suspend service on parts of several lines in January to accommodate construction.

Orange Line service between Oak Grove and North Station will be suspended the weekends of January 17 and January 31.

Red Line service will be suspended between JFK/UMass and Braintree the weekend of January 25 and 26.

Service will also be suspended on the Haverhill and Newburyport-Rockport Commuter Rail lines the weekends of January 18 and February 1.

