Fresh off announcing weekend closures for part of the Orange Line, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority says more service suspensions are scheduled for the Red, Green and Orange lines in February, as well as a weeklong diversion for the Commuter Rail’s Haverhill Line.

Rail-to-bus diversion for Haverhill Line riders

From Feb. 4-12, Haverhill Commuter Rail Line service will be replaced with shuttle buses between Haverhill and Reading stations, according to the MBTA, as crews perform Automated Train Control (ATC) work.

“ATC is a federally mandated safety system that sends signals to trains about potentially unsafe conditions, automatically slowing and stopping a train if needed,” officials said in the latest announcement. “Passengers should note that bicycles are not allowed on shuttle buses, and regular Commuter Rail fares will be collected between Reading and North Station.”

Additional Orange Line weekend closures

Meanwhile, with rail service suspensions between North Station and Ruggles already announced for Jan. 28-29, the MBTA says additional weekend suspensions in the area will occur Feb. 4-5 and 18-19.

The T said crews will be performing track work during this time, “including the replacement of rail fasteners between Back Bay and Ruggles stations.”

The announcement added that service will also be suspended between Back Bay and North Station on Saturday, Feb. 11, from the start of service until 8 p.m., with riders asked to use the Green Line between Copley and Government Center stations.

“During the weekends of February 4-5 and February 18-19, free and accessible shuttle buses will also operate between Copley on the Green Line and Ruggles on the Orange Line, making stops at Back Bay and Massachusetts Avenue stations,” the MBTA stated.

Green Line trolley service to switch to shuttle buses

The T added that Green Line trolley service would switch to shuttle buses between North Station and Government Center Station during the same weekends, as well as Feb. 11.

Additionally, it noted Orange and Green line trains would bypass Haymarket Station throughout Feb. 25-26.

Towards the end of their announcement, the MBTA stated that ” due to the complexity of the continued demolition of the Government Center Garage,” additional weekend diversions would be needed “in the coming months” to accommodate the work, adding “the MBTA apologizes for this inconvenience and will announce additional service changes in advance as they are confirmed and scheduled.”

Red Line weekend rail suspensions scheduled between Alewife and Kendall/MIT

For Red Line riders, the MBTA stated rail service would switch to shuttle buses between the Alewife and Kendall/MIT stations on Feb. 25-26 to allow crews to “perform critical power, lighting, and track drainage work” in the tunnels near Alewife.

Also slated during that time is rail replacement work that will “remove a speed restriction near Harvard Station on the southbound side of the tracks.”

