MBTA approves $217M contract to upgrade signal systems

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA plans to spend $217 million in the coming years to upgrade aging and failing signal systems along two of its lines.

Transit officials awarded a contract to install new train signal systems on the Red and Orange lines to the Canton-based Barletta Engineering on Monday.

The improvements will make it quicker and easier for the MBTA to provide faster and more reliable service, according to officials. They will also increase capacity along the lines.

Work on both lines is expected to be completed by 2022.

Yesterday, the @MBTA FMCB voted to award a $217M contract to upgrade and modernize the signal systems on the Red and Orange Lines.

