MBTA asks public for help identifying person allegedly involved in indecent assault

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA officials are asking the public to help identify a man wanted for questioning in an indecent assault.

The man is wanted for questioning in an indecent assault and battery at the Jackson Square MBTA station on Aug. 9 at 2:30 p.m. He was allegedly observed exiting the T at the Forest Hills station and boarding a Route #30 bus.

Anyone with information can contact the MBTA’s criminal investigations unit at 617-222-1050 or text tips to 873873 or use the anonymous feature on the T’s SeeSay app.

