BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA announced Wednesday that the Blue Line’s slow zones were completely eliminated after recent track construction shut down portions of the route.

As crews were able to work with full access to track areas, they were able to lift 19 safety-related speed restrictions along over five miles of the Blue Line, “gaining back over three minutes of travel time for riders,” according to the MBTA.

The Blue Line was replaced with shuttle buses between Maverick and Wonderland from April 17 to 21, and between Airport and Wonderland from April 22 to 30. The shutdown was originally planned to end two days earlier, but crews required additional time to complete the track work, the MBTA said.

More than 200 workers replaced 22,500 feet of rail, over 9,000 feet of overhead wire, and approximately 500 feet of fencing, among a slew of other repairs, the MBTA said. Stairways at Wonderland, Orient Heights, and Wood Island stations were also fixed.

“Thank you to our riders and the communities that we serve for your patience and flexibility as we completed critical work to repair and replace track infrastructure along the entire Blue Line,” MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng said in a statement.

As of Wednesday, there were less than 100 slow zones, or speed restrictions, across the MBTA system for the first time since March 2023, according to the MBTA.

Over the weekend, we used the uninterrupted access to make necessary updates to the Blue Line. These full-access diversions are essential to achieving our goals set out in our Track Improvement Program, including removing slow zones for faster, safer service.#BuildingABetterT pic.twitter.com/kqfRXxmChN — MBTA (@MBTA) April 30, 2024

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)