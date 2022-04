BOSTON (WHDH) - The Blue Line will run shuttle service for at least the next two weeks starting Monday, MBTA officials said.

Shuttle buses will run on a one-way, inbound loop from Maverick to Government Center stations while workers make repairs on the line.

Officials said they plan to have trains running at full service by May 8.

