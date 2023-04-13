REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Blue Line worker was injured early Thursday morning while performing scheduled maintenance work on the catenary system, according to the MBTA.

The incident occurred near Revere Beach Station just before 1 a.m., transit officials say. The worker is receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The T says an investigation into why this happened is underway.

At the start of service, shuttle buses replaced Blue Line trains until approximately 7 a.m. Thursday, when train service was restored between Orient Heights and Bowdoin stations. Shuttle buses remain in place between Orient Heights and Wonderland as of 12 p.m. while crews continue repairs near Revere Beach Station.

MBTA officials say the Department of Public Utilities and the Federal Transit Administration were notified of the incident.

No additional information has been released.

