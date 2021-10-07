Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday announced his selections to serve on a new MBTA Board of Directors, naming the final five members that will allow the panel to launch its work months after the T’s previous governing board expired.

Baker named Betsy Taylor, a six-year veteran of the Department of Transportation Board of Directors, as the new T board’s chair.

He also selected Robert Butler, vice president of the Massachusetts AFL-CIO; Thomas “Scott” Darling, a safety consultant; Travis McCready, executive director of the U.S. Life Sciences Market for JLL; and Mary Beth Mello, the principal at Mello Transportation Consulting.

Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler will also serve on the seven-member panel, as will Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch, who was previously appointed by the independent MBTA Advisory Board that represents cities and towns that help fund the T.

