MBTA board votes to not transport police to protests, protesters to police

BOSTON (WHDH) - An advisory board overseeing the T has voted to not allow buses to transport police to protests or protesters to police, officials said Thursday.

Members of the MBTA Fiscal and Management Control board voted unanimously to prohibit the use of buses by cops to crack down on protests, officials said. The vote also prohibits the use of buses to take demonstrators into custody.

“Our concern is that there is a political fight going on in our country to eliminate racist practices, and we are not going to have the T usedin any way, shape or form to inhibit people from expressing themselves,” board member Brian Lang told 7News.

Several protests have taken place throughout the Greater Boston Area in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

