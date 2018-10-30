MBTA boosting subway, commuter rail service for Red Sox parade

BOSTON (WHDH) - In preparation for the Red Sox World Series victory parade, the MBTA will be enhancing service on Wednesday.

To accommodate the tens of thousands of people who ware expected to take public transportation into the city for the victory celebration, additional capacity will be added to the commuter rail lines.

Additionally, the subway service will operate at rush-hour levels from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The D Branch of the Green Line will also forgo its nightly shutdown, continuing trolley service until the end of service on Wednesday night instead.

“Because the parade coincides with Halloween, we fully expect Wednesday to be a busy day in Boston and around the region,” said MBTA General Manager Luis Manuel Ramírez. “We want everyone to have an enjoyable day, so please be safe, be respectful, and enjoy the special day on Wednesday.”

For more information on MBTA service and schedule information for Wednesday, visit MBTA.com/RedSox.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)