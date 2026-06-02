BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA and the City of Boston have reached an agreement to close Summer Street around South Station during the seven FIFA World Cup games being held in Foxboro this summer.

According to MBTA officials, Summer Street will be fully closed to traffic between Dorchester Avenue and Atlantic Avenue for eight hours for World Cup matches on June 13, June 19, June 29, and July 9.

“Safety has always been the MBTA’s top priority, and this plan allows both the MBTA and the City to keep security paramount while also maintaining street flexibility,” said Interim Secretary of Transportation and MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “Thank you to Mayor Wu and City staff for collaborating with us as we best support both our global World Cup passengers and the greater Boston Community.”

The MBTA says that for the games held on June 16, June 23, and June 26, Summer Street will be open to traffic on the westbound (north) side only.

“Boston was recently ranked the safest US host city for the World Cup, and we’re proud of our track record of careful coordination between City and State partner agencies hosting major events where residents and visitors alike have a smooth, welcoming experience in Boston,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We’re counting down the days to showcase our city this summer and look forward to connecting visitors to enjoy not only the special events hosted in Boston, but also our beautiful public spaces, fantastic restaurants, and unique small businesses. Consistent with our usual process for planning large-scale events, we are pleased that our City and State teams have developed a shared plan for Summer Street that will ensure public safety, efficient access, and clear coordination.”

In May, the MBTA sent an eminent domain letter to the City of Boston, saying it planned to take over Summer Street. The City had proposed only a partial street shutdown. The MBTA has since withdrawn that letter, and the City will issue the MBTA an occupancy permit on game days.

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