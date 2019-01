The MBTA is bringing back its deep discounts with a special weekend fare.

The program, which returned on Saturday, allows riders to travel anywhere on the commuter rail for just $10.

The offer is only available for weekend rides.

The MBTA says it is considering making the weekend discount permanent because of its success.

