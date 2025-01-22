WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A car collided with an MBTA bus in Wakefield Wednesday morning, officials said.

The car then spun out and came to rest in the front yard of a home on Pleasant Street.

“It was a boom. It was a loud boom. It seems as though the car had come up the side street, missed the stop sign, and just basically hit the bus that was going straight,” one witness said.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital, and no one on the bus was injured, officials confirmed.

“I ran out, went across the street, saw that the driver was unconscious, called 911. We talked to the bus driver, who was just driving as normal, and a witness, who saw the whole thing happen and confirmed that the car had hit the bus,” the witness said.

The wreckage was towed away and Pleasant Street was reopened by noon.

“The driver regained consciousness and was able to move, and I believe he was taken to the hospital,” the witness said.

The incident remains under investigation by the MBTA Police.

