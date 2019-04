REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - An MBTA bus carrying five passengers went off the road in Revere Sunday morning.

Crews responding to Route 1 northbound just after Revere Beach Parkway found the bus in a ditch.

An MBTA official says no injuries were reported.

