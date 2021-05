BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an MBTA bus collided with a car in Dorchester Sunday.

Officers responding to reports of a crash at Massachusetts Avenue and Allstate Road Sunday evening found a bus and car had collided, police said.

The bus eventually drove away from the scene. No injuries were immediately reported.

