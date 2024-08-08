BOSTON (WHDH) - An MBTA bus driver was assaulted in Boston’s South End Wednesday night, Boston police confirmed.

The driver was attacked on a bus at the intersection of Tremont Street and Massachusetts Avenue. MBTA Transit Police surrounded the bus, which was pulled over on the side of the road Wednesday evening.

The driver reported being assaulted by two “young males,” according to a spokesperson for MBTA Transit Police. The suspects fled the scene, police said.

The bus was driven away from the scene just after 9 p.m.

The incident is under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

