MBTA bus driver earns ‘best operator’ award at annual competition

BOSTON (WHDH) - One MBTA bus driver was crowned “best operator” at the agency’s annual competition on Saturday.

Willis Rose won the award at the MBTA’s annual bus and maintenance “roadeo” competition.

The event gives drivers a chance to show off their skills.

As the winner, Willis now has the opportunity to compete in the International Roadeo, which will be held in Kentucky next year.

