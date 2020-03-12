MBTA bus driver hailed for rushing into burning Lynn building with fire extinguisher, alerting residents

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - An MBTA bus driver is being hailed for trying to extinguish a house fire in Lynn with an on-board fire extinguisher and knocking on neighbors’ doors to alert them to the blaze.

Maria Gradozzi, 27, was on her way to the Lynn Garage Wednesday night when she spotted a burning house at the intersection of Boston and Moulton streets and sprang into action, according to an MBTA spokesman.

After rushing up to the second floor of the building and deploying her fire extinguisher, Gradozzi, who has worked for the T for about 18 months, said she was assisted by a man as she tried to knock on adjoining doors to let residents know of the fire.

