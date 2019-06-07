MBTA bus driver hailed for stopping to pick up missing 10-year-old girl in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - An MBTA bus driver is being praised for stopping to help a 10-year-old girl who he spotted wandering alone in the middle of Route 1 in Revere on Tuesday.

Michael Clooney was driving the Route 116 bus about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday when Chelsea police put out a description of a young girl who had been reported missing, according to an MBTA spokesman.

Less than an hour later, Clooney spotted a girl matching the description walking in the middle of the highway on North Shore Road, stopped to pick her up, and confirmed that she was the child who had been reported missing earlier in the night.

After giving the girl some water, Clooney continued to Wonderland, where he turned her over to police.

In a statement, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said, “As Mike reminded us this week, staying alert and attentive at all times is what makes a good bus operator.”

