BOSTON (WHDH) - An MBTA bus driver who grabbed a woman’s lost purse is going to be commended for his good deed.

Djiby Sow, who has been with the MBTA for three years, will be receiving a commendation for the act, according to MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak.

“People choose to enter public service because they want to make a difference in their communities, and Djiby Sow is someone who is doing just that.  I could not be prouder of Djiby and all of the dedicated MBTA employees who have demonstrated a strong commitment to public service throughout the pandemic.”

