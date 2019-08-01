MBTA bus evacuated in Watertown as smoke billows out back

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority bus was evacuated Thursday evening when people reported seeing smoke.

Everyone was safely evacuated at the intersection of Arsenal Street and Coolidge Avenue after the bus came to a stop in Watertown.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene as the bus remained stopped on the side of the road.

It is unclear what may have caused the smoke.

