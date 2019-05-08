MBTA bus fills with smoke, forces evacuation

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts Bay Transportation Association bus filled with smoke on Wednesday forcing riders to evacuate.

Firefighters responding to the scene on Commonwealth Avenue near Boston University’s campus determined the smoke was coming from the bus’ engine compartment which is located at the back of the vehicle.

No one was injured.

Riders were transported to another bus.

