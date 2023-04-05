BOSTON (WHDH) - An MBTA bus went off the road in Jamaica Plain on Wednesday, appearing to smash through a fence before coming to a stop in the Forest Hills Cemetery.

SKY7-HD was over the scene shortly before 6 p.m., capturing video of the bus with a smashed windshield.

Another vehicle that appeared to be involved in the incident was stopped in the nearby intersection of Forest Hills Avenue and Morton Street with visible damage.

Emergency crews were on scene as of around 6 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

