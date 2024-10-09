BOSTON (WHDH) - An MBTA bus sideswiped multiple cars in Boston’s South End Tuesday night.

Boston police said the incident happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Malden and Albany streets.

Damage was seen on the bus door and on the sides of some cars.

Police said no injuries were reported. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)