MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were hurt Monday in a crash involving an MBTA bus and several other vehicles in Malden, officials said.

The crash happened Monday afternoon at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Wentworth Avenue.

Soon flying over the scene, SKY7-HD spotted some of the aftermath, with one car appearing to have crashed into two parked cars. One car’s wheel was ripped off.

The MBTA Transit Police Department said the injuries related to this crash were non-life-threatening.

In total, three cars were involved in the crash, in addition to the bus.

Malden police and fire personnel ultimately responded to the scene alongside transit police officers.

Officials on Monday said they would be talking to the bus driver and reviewing surveillance video from the bus as their investigation continued.

