MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An MBTA bus and another vehicle were involved in a crash in Medford Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Salem Street and Allen Court near 10 a.m.

A 7NEWS camera soon spotted a stopped bus at the scene. A sedan was stopped nearby with significant front-end damage.

No further information was immediately available about the cause of the crash or any related injuries.

