EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - An MBTA bus was involved in a crash outside of Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett over Saturday night.

The 104 bus had some damage to the back after being hit by another vehicle. Police and ambulances were on the scene.

The crash is still under investigation, and no other information was immediately available.

