BOSTON (WHDH) - An MBTA bus sideswiped multiple cars in Boston’s South End Tuesday night.

Boston police said the incident happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Malden and Albany streets.

“A preliminary investigation suggests the operator was travelling at a safe speed and within the marked lanes,” Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said in a statement. “At some the buses’ rear panel, which allows access for bus maintenance, safety latch failed, and the panel opened. As the bus continued on Malden Street the access panel was ajar enough that it made contact with several parked motor vehicles on Malden Street.”

Damage was seen on the bus door and on the sides of some cars; authorities said they believe 10 cars were hit and sustained “cosmetic to minor” damage.

Police said no injuries were reported.

The bus was removed from service for examination.

