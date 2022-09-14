BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA announced bus shuttles will replace service on the Green Line D Branch later this month just as Orange Line service is set to resume on Monday after weeks of rennovations.

Bus shuttles are set to replace service for the D Branch of the Green Line from Sept. 24 to Oct. 30. Shuttles will not stop at Beaconsfield station because shuttles cannot safely stop there due to narrow roads near the station. The MBTA advises riders to either use the C Branch from Dean Road or access the shuttle from Reservoir station as alternatives.

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak told reporters Tuesday that 82% of the work scheduled on the Orange Line has been finished, adding that there are more partial shutdowns to come and it could be the new normal for the T.

“Just five days left to go, we are in a great position to finish strong and on time,” Poftak said. “We want to get on top of this. Part of the FTA special directive on track maintenance directs us to get on top of this and stay on top of this and we’re committed to doing that.”

The MBTA said crews will be working on track replacement while shuttles replace the Green Line D Branch service.

Poftak said this is all a work in progress. “We cannot get all this work done in a narrow window on the overnight, ” he said. “We’re going to have to do some more significant investment and that’s going to mean greater access to the tracks, doesn’t necessarily mean diversions of this size.”

The T has 64 new Orange Line cars ready to go, which means riders will have more than a 50% chance of riding one once service resumes.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)