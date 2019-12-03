MBTA bus smashes into building in Chelsea as drivers deal with slick road conditions

BOSTON (WHDH) - An MBTA bus smashed into a building in Chelsea as drivers deal with slippery road conditions amid a major snowstorm.

Emergency crews responding to the crash in the area of 13 Garfield Ave. before 2 a.m. found the bus and a front wall to the building had been damaged.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

Road conditions will continue to remain hazardous throughout the morning commute, so Gov. Charles Baker is urging the public to utilize public transportation.

The commuter rail has 350 personnel to respond to downed trees and other incidents, officials said.

Generators have also been placed along sections of the T that have lost power in the past, officials added.

All lines are running on a regular schedule.

The emergency operations center opened at 5 a.m. Monday and will continue to run until the storm subsides.

