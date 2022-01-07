NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An MBTA bus spun out on the Massachusetts Turnpike westbound in Newton, causing traffic backups during the morning commute Friday.

The bus could be seen blocking multiple lanes on the Mass. Pike in the area of exit 125.

Drivers are told to expect delays.

State officials have urged people to stay off the roadways amid the winter storm and urged those who must drive to take it slowly and use caution.

