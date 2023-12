BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA has announced the cancellation of all ferry service Monday as cities and towns brace for a storm system bringing heavy rain and high winds.

The cancellation was due to “forecasted storm and rough seas,” according to a post on the agency’s X account.

Riders are urged to check the MBTA website for more alerts and updates.

All Ferry service has been suspended tomorrow morning, December 11th, due to forecasted storm and rough seas. Please check the MBTA website and alerts for updates. — MBTA (@MBTA) December 10, 2023

