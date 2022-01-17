BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA announced a cancelation of ferry service on Monday due to a winter storm that is bringing snow, rain, and wind to the region.

Hingham and Hull customers can use the Commuter Rail as an alternate form of transportation, while Charlestown customers are being urged to use the Route 93 bus line, the MBTA said in a tweet.

A winter storm warning is in effect for some parts of the state. A high wind warning is also in effect for the coastline, as well as Cape Cod and the Islands, where gusts are slated to reach up to 65 mph.

Ferry service is canceled today, January 17 due to the weather. Hingham/Hull customers can use the Commuter Rail, and Charlestown customers can use the Route 93 bus as alternate service options. — MBTA (@MBTA) January 17, 2022

