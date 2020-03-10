MBTA cancels public meetings over fear of the coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority has canceled all public meetings that were scheduled for Tuesday night over the fear of the coronavirus, officials announced.

The MBTA says the cancellations are a “precautionary action” to protect the health and safety of customers and employees.

The meetings that were canceled are as follows:

The Better Bus Project open house featuring bus network redesign at the Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building in Roxbury

The Green Line Extension (GLX) public meeting at the Multicultural Arts Center in Cambridge

The Public Engagement Plan meeting at the Framingham Public Library

The MBTA says it’s continuing to follow guidance from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Officials are also encouraging riders to wash their hands often with soap and warm water, to cover coughs and sneezes, to stay home if sick, to avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth, and to clean areas that are frequently touched with sanitizing spray or wipe.

The meetings will likely be rescheduled at a later date.

