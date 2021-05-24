MBTA can’t settle on new fare evasion penalties

As Boston mayoral candidates and others weigh fare-free rides, MBTA overseers still cannot find consensus on how much they should fine riders who avoid paying fares, leaving the agency in what one staffer described as a “legal hole.”

The Fiscal and Management Control Board opted to delay its vote on a new fare evasion regulation structure following additional debate at a Monday meeting, with several members pushing to lower fines below what MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak and his deputies see as viable.

Officials will return on June 7 to dive back into consideration of a new fine structure.

At least three options are on the table, all of which would impose higher fines for evading payment on most commuter rail lines, express buses or ferries, which have higher fares, and lower fines for local bus, rapid transit, the Fairmount Line and the Charlestown Ferry.

Acting Assistant General Manager for Policy Lynsey Heffernan unveiled a proposal Monday to charge $25, $50 or $100 depending on the offense, while FMCB members Brian Lang and Monica Tibbits-Nutt contended those figures are too high and countered with their own recommended structure including fines of $10, $25 and $50.

Lang said the board’s successor could revisit the fines at a future date once passengers gain the ability to board buses and surface-level Green Line trains using all doors.

Poftak and Heffernan expressed concerns that such a significant fine reduction could lead to widespread fare evasion or force the T to spend more money on workers to perform regular verification spot-checks.

“Our inspection rates will be too low to make it worth someone paying the fare,” Heffernan said. “That risk magnifies once we have all-door boarding.”

Both proposals are a significant departure from the most recent fare evasion fine structure, which charged $100 for a first offense, $200 for a second offense and $600 for third and subsequent offenses.

Asked if the FMCB had the flexibility to delay its decision, Heffernan responded that there was no “huge, crushing reason” to take a vote Monday but added that there is no fare evasion violation structure in place since Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill in January that decriminalized the practice.

“We’re in a legal hole at this moment until this board moves forward,” she said.

