BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) is celebrating Autism Acceptance Month with a special project.

This year, 37 children and young adults living with autism were given the opportunity to record public service announcements for “the T.”

Their messages, which include tips on how to safely board trains and remembering to be kind, have played at T-stations all month long.

“Many children on the spectrum have this affinity for trains…Its a phenomenon that’s well known among front line transit workers,” said Jonathan Trichter, founder of the Autism Transit Project. “They see it every day when these kids drag their parents on joy rides to nowhere everyday.”

“I took the MBTA train to Orange Grove and to here, it was awesome!” said Mason Gomes.

Mason was diagnosed with autism when he was 5 years old.

His mom says trains have always been a source of comfort for him.

“I noticed that whenever he was on the train, he was calm,” said Liz Gomes. “We got off the train, he would have tantrums, but once we got back on the train he was calm.”

“Fast forward 21 years later, whatever he does at home, the screeching sound from the train is played on his MacBook,” said Gomes.

On Friday, the MBTA hosted a reception to thank all those who participated in this year’s Autism Transit Project. They say their goal is to raise awareness about autism and provide a platform for children on the spectrum to have their voices heard.

“I feel very happy,” said Ella Taylor. “I often get left out of these because I have autism, but I now get to be a part of something.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)